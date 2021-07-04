Alice In Wonderland coin released to mark 150 years since book’s publication

The Royal Mint has released a new coin to commemorate 150 years since Lewis Carrol’s classic Alice’s Adventures In Wonderland was first published.The commemorative £5 crown is based on Sir John Tenniel’s original illustrations of the book, and is being released in collaboration with the Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A).
