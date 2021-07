4th of July forecast

COOPERATE.MOST OF THE STORMS WILL CLEAROUT IN TIME FOR OUR FIREWORKS.81°° BY8:00.AN ACTIVE AFTERNOON ACROSSEASTERN COLORADO.YOU SEE THE THUNDERSTORM WATCH.EVERYTHING SHADED IN PINK IS INEFFECT UNTIL 10:00 TONIGHT FORTHE STRONG THUNDERSTORMS.BUT MOST OF THE INTENSETHUNDERSTORM ACTIVITY IS JUSTOFF EAST OF DENVER AND CONTINUESTO PUSH EAST WARD AWAY FROM THEMETRO AREA.CASTLE ROCK TO FORT MORGAN, ALINE OF STORMS THERE, BUTEVERYTHING IS PRETTY QUIET HEREIN THE METRO.OFF TO THE NORTHEAST, THOUGH,HEAVY RAIN JUST WIST OF FORTMORGAN AND LEADER.A LOT OF LIGHTNING BUT NO SEVERETHUNDERSTORM WARNINGS IN EFFECTFOR THESE STORMS AS THEY'REPUSHING ON THROUGH.ALSO HEAVY RAIN JUST WEST OFLIMON, JUST TO THE WEST OFCABVILLE.COLORADO SPRINGS, WE'RE STILLUNDER THAT SEVERE THUNDERSTORMWATCH UNTIL 10 P.M.

ANDDEVELOPMENT OF STRONGERTHUNDERSTORMS NEAR WALSENBURG.A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH, NOWARNINGS.WE MAY SEE THAT THROUGH THEEASTERN PLAINS TONIGHT.NOW, FOR DENVER, 80s THROUGH8:00 AND 70s FOR THE REST OF THENIGHT.A NICE MILD EVENING FOR US.AS YOU SEE ON OUR FUTURECAST,ONCE WE GET TO 9:30 REALLY NICE,QUIET CONDITIONS.THE STORMS PUSH OFF ACROSS THEEASTERN PLAINS AND WE'RE LOOKINGQUIET AND CLEAR AND ACTUALLYMILD WITH THOSE TEMPERATURES INTHE 60s AND 70s LATE NIGHT.AS FOR THOSE OVERNIGHT LOWSTONIGHT, THEY'RE GOING TO BE INTHE LOW 60s WITH PARTLY CLOUDYSKIES AND REALLY BEAUTIFULWEATHER ON THE WAY FOR OUROUTDOOR ACTIVITIES THIS EVENING.LOW 60s THROUGH THE DENVER AREA.91°° TOMORROW, THOUGH, WE'LL BEBACK UP INTO THAT WARM SCENARIOFOR TOMORROW AFTERNOON WITH THETHUNDERSTORMS SHOWING UP INTOTHE AFTERNOON AND EVENING.90s STRETCHING FROM DENVER ANDSTERLING AND AKRON, 95 IN RAYAND UPPER 90s AROUND GRANDJUNCTION.IF YOU'RE IN DURANGO, 90°° FORYOU.PAGOSA SPRINGS 85, STEAMBOAT AT86°° WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OFSCATTERED SHOWERS.HIGHS HERE TOMORROW, LOW 90s INOUR REGION.OUR FUTURECAST INCLUDES THOSETHUNDERSTORMS DEVELOPING AGAINOFF WEST INTO THE FOOTHILLSPULLING ACROSS THE FRONT RANGEAND WE'LL SEE A REPEAT OFTHUNDERSTORM ACTIVITY TOWARDSFORT COLLINS AROUND 9:00, 10:00AT NIGHT AND PUSHES OFF QUICKLYINTO THE EVENING HOURS, AND THENWE'RE QUIET INTO TUESDAY.YOU SEE IT HERE ON THE SEVEN-DAYFORECAST.WE'LL BE AT 91°° MONDAYAFTERNOON, DROP TO THE MID-80sON TUESDAY, 97°° FOR HIGH.93 BY NOON AND 97 FOR THATAFTERNOON HIGH WITH PARTLYCLOUDY SKIES.WE GO FROM 85 TO 97 JUST IN ACOUPLE OF DAYS, AND THEN WE'