Skip to main content
Global Edition
Monday, July 5, 2021

Top 20 Most Difficult Songs to Sing

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 23:54s 0 shares 3 views
Top 20 Most Difficult Songs to Sing
Top 20 Most Difficult Songs to Sing

These epic vocal performances require a truly strong, practiced and capable singer to hit the right notes.

For this list, we'll be ranking the tunes that are simply beyond the reach of most mere mortals.

These epic vocal performances require a truly strong, practiced and capable singer to hit the right notes.

For this list, we'll be ranking the tunes that are simply beyond the reach of most mere mortals.

Our countdown includes "Don't Stop Believin'", "I Believe in a Thing Called Love", "Bohemian Rhapsody", "I Will Always Love You", and more!

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Their Library: Zoee

Their Library: Zoee

Clash
Astral Realm: An Alternative Roundup #3

Astral Realm: An Alternative Roundup #3

Clash
The Best Albums Of 2021 (So Far...)

The Best Albums Of 2021 (So Far...)

Clash