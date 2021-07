New citizens take Oath of Allegiance on Independence Day

PEOPLE WILL NEVER FORGET.THEY'RE ALL BRAND NEWAMERICAN CITIZENS.THIS MORNING THEY ALL TOOK THEOATH OF ALLEGIANCE IN FRONT OFTHE VIRGINIA MUSEUM OF HISTORYAND CULTURE.FEDERAL DISTRICT COURT JUDGEROGER GREGORY OFFICIATED THISNATURALIZATIONCEREMONY.FACEBOOK LINK AT 20:02 - HON.ROGERGREGORY, CHIEF JUSTICE 4THCIRCUIT COURT OF APPEALS"THANK YOU FOR BEING PART OFOURCOUNTRY.YOU HONOR US FOR THE FACT THATYOU WANTOT JOIN US AS CITIZENS.THAT'S SOMETHING ALL AMERICANSSHOULD BE PROUD OF AND CONTINUETO DO SO BECAUSE YOU KEEP OURCOUNTRY VIBRANT, YOU ADD TO HERGLORY, HER SIGNIFIGANCE, AND HERMAJESTY,UNDER GOD WITH LIBERTY ANDJUSTICE."THESE NEW CITIZENS CAME FROMMORE THAN 20 COUNTRIES --AND IT TOOK YEARS FOR THEM TOGETTO THIS POINT.