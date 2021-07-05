Suzuki unveils the new “Beauty and excitement”, The GSX-S950

Suzuki presents a world premiere of the new GSX-S950, an unprecedented model that offers a unique and exclusive formula.

The GSX-S950 presents itself with an original style, from a modern street-fighter, a technical package that boasts an unrivaled sporting record in the category.

Frame, swingarm and mechanics derive from none other than the glorious lineage of the multiple victorious GSX-Rs, but here they are developed with a view to predominantly road use.

The Euro 5 engine is available in two configurations, 70 or 35 kW.

Thanks to this four-cylinder, everyone can therefore realize the dream of driving a mille with a specific tuning, adapted to their level of experience.