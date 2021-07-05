2022 Honda Civic Hatchback Makes Global Debut During Honda Civic Tour “Remix” Virtual Performance

Honda revealed the 2022 Civic Hatchback tonight, the latest addition to the all-new 11th-generation Civic lineup.

Building on the 2022 Civic Sedan that arrived in Honda dealerships earlier this month, the most fun-to-drive Civic Hatchback ever combines striking, Euro-inspired exterior styling and five-door versatility with an even sportier driving experience.

Available with a 6-speed manual transmission, Civic Hatchback is designed to meet the needs of young, active buyers.

It will be built in the U.S. for the first time, with production to begin later this year atHonda's Greensburg, Indiana auto plant.