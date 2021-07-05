Florida building demolished with explosives following earlier partial collapse

The damaged remaining portion of a collapsed South Florida apartment building has been demolished with explosives as rescuers try to reach new areas of the rubble in the search for victims.After demolition crews set off the explosives a number of explosions could be heard and then the building started to fall, sending up massive plumes of dust into the air in the surrounding neighbourhoods.
Miami building collapse: Explosives set off to bring down rest of collapsed condo
New Zealand Herald
