Love Story| When Mira Rajput Rejected Shahid For His Udta Punjab Look & Wanted Him To Do Kabir Singh

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the adorable couples in B- Town.

Since tying the knot back in 2015, to welcoming two beautiful babies together, travelling the world and even facing controversies due to their age gap, these two quickly turned out to be a power couple.

Here's a look back at Shahid and Mira's fairytale and filmy love story that is sure to make anyone believe in the idea of an arranged marriage.