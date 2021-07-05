Persistent pup tries desperately to befriend disinterested Rottweiler

This persistent golden retriever puppy tried desperately to befriend a disinterested Rottweiler in a Minneapolis park.

Filmed by Erin Toporski, this video features the filmer's pet dog trying to get the attention of a Rottweiler minding its own business.

Toporski said: "Brought my puppy to the dog park for the very first time and he immediately tried to befriend the biggest dog there.

What's funnier is that my puppy is actually scared of the Rottweiler." This footage was filmed on June 30.