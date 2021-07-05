Carefree toddler has surprising reaction as his brothers all pretend to faint

"We love playing basketball as a family," said the filmer, Jana Nielson.

This little boy had a surprising reaction as his brothers all pretended to faint in their Pennslyvania house.

This little boy had a surprising reaction as his brothers all pretended to faint in their Pennslyvania house.

"We love playing basketball as a family," said the filmer, Jana Nielson.

"This day, we decided to play a joke on our little brother.

We were so surprised when he kept on playing," they added.

After his brothers pretend to have fainted, the toddler keeps on playing, walking on each one of them, and riding his toy train.

In short, he couldn't have been less bothered.

This footage was filmed on April 7.