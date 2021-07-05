Skip to main content
Monday, July 5, 2021

Shoppers seek shelter as rainwater seeps into Edinburgh mall

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Shoppers sought shelter as rainwater seeped through the roof of a shopping centre in Edinburgh, UK.

Footage from July 4 shows members of staff roping off the place where the water was falling on.

Footage from July 4 shows members of staff roping off the place where the water was falling on.