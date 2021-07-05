Jammu Drone Attack: Eyewitnesses tell ANI, 'two drones used in attack'| Oneindia News

Eyewitnesses’ testimony has enabled the National Investigation Agency to piece together the route used by the drones which bombed Jammu airport last month.

The Supreme Court on Monday expressed concern on being told that more than 1,000 cases have been filed invoking Section 66A of the IT Act.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slams RSS leader Mohan Bhagwat over attempts to distance the Hindutva ideology from those guilty of the mob lynching of Muslims and other minorities.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has lodged a fresh case in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Gomti river front project in Lucknow.

India on Monday reported 39,796 new cases of the Covid-19 disease and 723 more deaths, according to the Union health ministry’s update.

