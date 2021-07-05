The Republic of Sarah S01E04 In Us We Trust

The Republic of Sarah 1x04 "In Us We Trust" Season 1 Episode 4 Promo Trailer HD - MONEY TROUBLE - When Sarah (Stella Baker) discovers that everyone in Greylock is being charged foreign transaction fees, she enlists her friends to help her create own currency.

Grover (Ian Duff) shares with Danny (Luke Mitchell) what really happened to Corinne (Hope Lauren) after he left.

Bella (Landry Bender) and Tyler (Forrest Goodluck) try to find a way to make their relationship work long distance.

Meanwhile, Ellen (Megan Follows) asks Sarah for help with her sobriety, which forces Sarah to learn to let go.

Nia Holloway and Izabella Alvarez also star.

PJ Pesce directed the episode written by Katie Wech (104).

Original airdate 7/5/2021.