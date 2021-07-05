Dynasty S04E10 I Hate to Spoil Your Memories

Dynasty 4x10 "I Hate to Spoil Your Memories" Season 4 Episode 10 Promo Trailer HD - A GIRL'S GOTTA DO WHAT A GIRL'S GOTTA DO - As Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) prepares for the Fallon Unlimited IPO, she and Liam (Adam Huber) make some startling discoveries and call in the one person who can help - Jeff (Sam Adegoke).

Blake (Grant Show) and Cristal (Daniella Alonso) commit to making new memories, with Blake unaware of the reason why Cristal is suddenly so adventurous.

Meanwhile, Kirby (Maddison Brown) continues her modeling assignment with Oliver (guest star Luke Cook) as Adam (Sam Underwood) becomes increasingly jealous, and Anders (Alan Dale) very suspicious.

Also starring Robert C.

Riley and Rafael de la Fuente (410).

The episode was written by Elaine Loh and directed by Ayoka Chenzira.

Original airdate 7/5/2021.