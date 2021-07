“We didn’t speak for a while” Too Hot To Handle cast react to season 2’s major rule break | PART 2

In part 2 of our EXCLUSIVE watchalong video series, Too Hot To Handle season 2's Melinda, Cam, Carly, Emily, Nathan and Chase react to the most memorable moments from episodes 5 - 10 (there are SO MANY).

From Melinda and Marvin’s rule break confession (which cost them a hefty $20,000!) to Cam and Emily making things official, go behind the scenes with the cast of the Netflix reality show...