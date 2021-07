See remainder of collapsed Surfside building be demolished

The rest of the Champlain Towers South building was demolished and officials hope it will now be safer for rescue teams to expand their search with fewer reinforcements.

The demolition came after part of the building fell early in the morning on June 24.

At least 24 people were killed, including children, and 121 people remain unaccounted for.

CNN’s Natasha Chen reports from the scene.