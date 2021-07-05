Terrified US mum believes 1-year-old daughter's room is haunted by a 'ghost'

Lindsey Novosel, 30, spotted the curious motion on her 1-year-old daughter's baby monitor on 28 June.

Lindsey Novosel, 30, spotted the curious motion on her 1-year-old daughter's baby monitor on 28 June.

The night vision camera alerted her to motion in the room and, when Novosel looked on the screen, she found a strange “circle” moving around the space.

She checked on her daughter Emilyn, who was sound asleep, and didn’t see anything – but the circle continued to move around her as she watched onscreen.

“It was definitely creepy,” Novosel, a technical advisor from Tennessee, US, said.

“We have a night vision camera in my daughter's room that alerts to sound and motion.

“The motion detector alerted me to movement a few times and I checked it to see if my daughter was awake.

“I didn’t see anything the first time but the second time I saw the moving circle.

At first, I thought it was a bug but usually I can zoom in and see those.

“This didn’t seem to have any actual shape and looked to go into the wall and back out.

“I walked in there to check on her and could not see anything in the room, so I went back to grab my phone – where the camera feed shows – and checked her room again.

“I could see the circle moving around me on the camera feed but could not see anything actually in the room.

I walked out of the room and it disappeared off the feed after that.

"It went on for about 10 minutes." In the video, an odd-looking white circle can be seen floating around the room above Emilyn’s cot.

It disappears from view several times and appears to move across the bedroom wall.

This isn’t the first haunting the technical advisor has experienced in the house.

She added: “For years now, we have heard footsteps and loud banging in the house.

"It sounds like someone walking around and smashing things, but nothing is out of place.

“There were instances of toys turning on on their own, sounds like jangling keys as someone walked, the lid to the kitchen trash can being lifted off and slammed into the tile four feet away.

“Once I was in bed and had my bedroom door cracked with the hall light on, I could see something pass in front of the light and block it out for a moment, but was home alone, aside from the kids who were in bed.” Searching for answers to explain the bizarre phenomenon, she looked online for the history of her home last year – and was stunned to find a previous owner had died in the house.

Earlier this week, Novosel took to Facebook to share the footage of her latest ghostly visit, stating she could see "creepy faces" in the screenshots.

She wrote: “So I don’t really believe in ghost stuff.

But my daughters’ camera kept alerting me to movement.

“I thought it was a bug so I went in there with my phone, so I could look at the camera feed, and could see the circle moving around me but couldn’t see anything in the room.

“I’m kinda creeped out.

"I can hear footsteps and stuff banging in the house all the time.

Especially when I’m outside on the porch.

And now this.”