Car breaks down on highway after being struck by lightning in eastern China

A car broke down on a highway after being struck by lightning in eastern China.

The terrifying video, filmed in the city of Ningbo in Zhejiang Province on July 4, shows a lightning bolt suddenly striking the front of a car.

According to the motorist named Zhang, he pressed the brake to stop the car after a lightning bolt stuck the front of his vehicle.

However, he could not start the car again.

The right reflector on the car was broken and the dashcam was damaged, but fortunately Zhang was not injured.

The case is under further investigation.

The video was provided by local media with permission.