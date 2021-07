Stan Swamy passes away | Elgar Parishad accused was fighting for medical bail | Oneindia News

Jesuit priest and activist Stan Swamy, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoists links case, passed away on Monday.

Swamy’s lawyers had moved the Bombay High Court on Monday morning, seeking an urgent hearing on his medical bail plea.

