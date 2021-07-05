Handy YouTuber made a table football with cardboard and magnets. Here’s how he did it

Euro 2020 is arguably the largest sporting event since the coronavirus pandemic took hold more than a year ago.

And as the soccer spectacle reaches its business end, with semi-finals between Spain-Italy and England-Denmark taking place this week, this talented YouTuber decided to pay homage to the beautiful game by making his very own table football.

"I show you how easy and fast it is to build an amazing table football game for two players," explains Tajikistan-based YouTuber Mr. Zoir.

"It works on magnets.

Everyone will love this football game, especially kids and football fans!

Don't wait, build your own exciting football table game for all family and friends!"