Temperatures going back up as we dry out

SOMEWHERE BETWEEN CENTRALFLORIDA AND THE FLORIDAPANHANDLE SO I'LL KEEP YOUUPDATED ON THE LATEST WITH ELSA.BACK HERE AT HOME, WE'RE WAKINGUP TO CLOUD COVER, MAINLY INEASTERN ARIZONA.A FEW SPRINKLES NEAR THE RIM ANDNORTH OF THE RIM ALONG I-40.WE HAVE A FEW SHOWERS INSOUTHEASTERN ARIZONA, TOO.FOR THE VALLEY, IT'S CLOUDCOVER, A LITTLE SHOWER IN PIMACOUNTY AND A 10% CHANCE FOR RAININ THE PHOENIX AREA THISMORNING.YOU'LL FEEL THE MOISTURE AS YOUSTEP OUTSIDE.THAT'S AT THE SURFACE.HIGHER UP IN THE ATMOSPHERE,THIS IS A VIEW OF OUR WATERVAPOR IMAGERY.HIGHER UP IN THE ATMOSPHERE,THERE'S DRIER AIR THAT WILLLIMIT OUR STORM POTENTIAL AS WEGO THROUGH THE WEEK, HE --ESPECIALLY THROUGH THE MIDDLE OFTHE WEEK.I THINK OUR AFTERNOON IS GOINGTO BE QUIET AS WE WATCH STORMSDEVELOP IN EASTERN ARIZONA ANDREALLY OUR BEST STORM POTENTIALWILL CONTINUE TO BE IN AREASACROSS EASTERN ARIZONA TODAY ANDYOU'LL SEE THAT HERE ON THEFUTURE CAST.FOR THE VALLEY, CLOUDS THISMORNING.A 10% CHANCE OF A STRAY SHOWER.OTHERWISE, DEVELOPING STORIES TOTHE NORTHWEST AND SOUTHWEST ANDTHEN THIS AFTERNOON, STORMS GETGOING IN THE WHITE MOUNTAINS,AND THEN START TO TRACK TO THEWEST BUT I DON'T THINK THEY'REGOING TO MAKE IT IN THE VALLEY.HERE'S 8:00 P.M.WE SEE MAYBE A FEW CLOUDSDRIFTING IN.THAT'S IT.OVERNIGHT TONIGHT, ANOTHER STRAYSHOWER POSSIBLE INTO TOMORROWMORNING BUT THEN AGAIN TOMORROWAFTERNOON, IT'S MAINLY THEHIGHER TERRAIN WHERE WE SEE THESTORM CHANCES AND STORMS WILL BESCATTERED THERE.I DON'T THINK WE'LL SEE MUCHACTION TOMORROW AFTERNOON ANDEVENING, EITHER.THAT SAID ANY STORMS THATDEVELOP AROUND THE STATE TODAYWILL HAVE THE POTENTIAL OFPRODUCING STRONG WINDS, MAYBESTRONG HAIL AND THE FLASHFLOODING THREAT CONTINUES FORTHE BURN SCARS AS WE GO THROUGHTHE WEEK.TODAY RAIN CHANCES 10%.TOMORROW MORNING A 10% CHANCE OFRAIN.OVERALL THE AFTERNOON IS LOOKINGQUIETER.THEN WE START TO GET MOREMOISTURE IN HERE.THURSDAY AND IN THE WEEKEND ANDAND THAT MAY BRING THE STORMCHANCES BACK BUT AT THIS POINTTHEY'RE LOOKING MINIMAL.HIGH PRESSURE IS BUILDING IN ANDTHAT'S GOING TO BE KEY WHEN ITCOMES TO THE TEMPERATURESES.SO AS RAIN CHANCES ESSENTIALLYDWINDLE, OUR TEMPERATURES CLIMB.106 TODAY AND THEN NEAR 110 THEREST OF THE WEEK AND BY THEWEEKEND, HIGH TEMPERATURES JUSTSLIGHTLY ABO