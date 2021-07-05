Indian conservationists put in Herculean effort to incubate 27 python eggs

A conservationist incubated and hatched 27 python eggs after a marathon 56-day effort.

Villagers and officials in Chandaka, eastern India, erected a fence around a clutch of python eggs they had found in the wild on May 5.

The mother abandoned the eggs on May 21 and the remaining 27 eggs were shifted to be artificially incubated.

On June 29 the hatchlings began breaking their shells and by the next day, all the eggs had hatched.

Divisional Forest Officer Ramakanta Kayak said: "This is the first case in my 30 years career I have seen 100 percent success in incubation.

It is a miraculous achievement." Snake Helpline General Secretary Subhendu said: “If we had not removed the eggs, they would have been destroyed by ants and other predators.” The 27 python babies were released in two different locations to minimise the competition among themselves for food.