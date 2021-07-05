A home in Shrewsbury, UK, has been filled with concrete foam to help prevent its collapse.
Foam sweet foam: UK house filled with concrete foam to prevent its collapse
Credit: Newsflare STUDIODuration: 00:36s 0 shares 1 views
A home in Shrewsbury, UK, has been filled with concrete foam to help prevent its collapse.
The local council filled the house with the substance as an emergency action while they decide on the future of it.
St Micheal's Street was shut off amid concerns that the home would collapse but was reopened on July 1.