Skip to main content
Global Edition
Monday, July 5, 2021

Tiny dog attempts walk up ice-covered pavement in Ukraine

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:29s 0 shares 1 views
Tiny dog attempts walk up ice-covered pavement in Ukraine
Tiny dog attempts walk up ice-covered pavement in Ukraine

A tiny dog attempted to walk up an ice-covered pavement in Kyiv, Ukraine.

The pooch keeps sliding back down the pavement after each failed attempt to reach its owner.

A tiny dog attempted to walk up an ice-covered pavement in Kyiv, Ukraine.

The pooch keeps sliding back down the pavement after each failed attempt to reach its owner.

This footage was filmed in December 2020.