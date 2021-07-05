Tiny dog attempts walk up ice-covered pavement in Ukraine

A tiny dog attempted to walk up an ice-covered pavement in Kyiv, Ukraine.
The pooch keeps sliding back down the pavement after each failed attempt to reach its owner.
This footage was filmed in December 2020.