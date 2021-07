Many illegal fireworks spotted in LV valley

NO SIGNIFFICANT FIREWORK CALLS.EVERY INDEPENDENCE DAY---OFFICIALS REMIND EVERYONE THATONLY "SAFE AND SANE" FIREWORKSARE LEGAL.SOMETIMES THOSE WARNINGSARE IGNORED.OUR CREWS--- SPOTTEDDOZENS OF ILLEGAL FIREWORKSGOING UP IN THE AIR ALL OVER THEVALLEY.AN ILLEGAL FIREWORK IS ONETHAT EITHER FLIES THROUGH THEAIR - EXPLODES - - OR WHIRLS ONTHE GROUND.SAFE AND SANE FIREWORKSARE LEGAL BECAUSE THEY STAY ONTHE GROUND.HOWEVER...AS OF MIDNIGHT-YOU ARE NO LONGER ALLOWED TO USE