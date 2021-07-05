Tropical Storm Elsa 8AM intermediate advisory

No major changes with Tropical Storm Elsa for the 8AM intermediate advisory.
Maximum sustained winds are still at 65 mph as the storm is now 55 miles ESE of Cayo Largo Cuba.
The partially collapsed Miami-area condo where 24 people are confirmed dead will be demolished on Sunday night, officials said...
CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer shares the details of the 5 p.m. advisory.