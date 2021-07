Maharashtra: BJP MLAs suspended for abusing Assembly Speaker| Devendra Fadnavis| Oneindia News

The Monsoon Session of the Maharashtra assembly started with chaos today as the house suspended 12 MLAs of the BJP for a year for abusing and manhandling the Speaker-in-chair.

Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, who was allegedly present during the ruckus which took place in a cabin, insisted that these are false allegations.

#Maharashtra #DevendraFadnavis #BJP