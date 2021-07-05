Tropical Storm Elsa 7/5/2021 11AM

11 a.m.
Advisory - Storm is 20 miles east-southeast of Cayo Largo, Cuba and moving northwest at 14 mph with 65 mph winds.
11 a.m.
Advisory - Storm is 20 miles east-southeast of Cayo Largo, Cuba and moving northwest at 14 mph with 65 mph winds.
Concerns had mounted that the damaged Surfside building was at risk of falling on its own. The approach of Tropical Storm Elsa..
The partially collapsed Miami-area condo where 24 people are confirmed dead will be demolished on Sunday night, officials said...