Body modification enthusiast adds SILVER TUSKS to his extreme look

A body modification enthusiast has shared the latest addition to his unusual look – silver tusks – and he's also removed one of his middle fingers.

Michel Faro do Prado, 44, from Praia Grande coast, a small coastal town in São Paulo, Brazil, is known as Diabao Praddo on social media Dubbed the "human Satan" in the past, the tattoo artist has been practising his trade for 25 years, during which time he has also transformed himself.

He revealed that although his new set of gnashers look very expensive – with the silver glinting in the light – it only set him back 5,000 Brazilian reais, which is around £790.

The curved tusks stick out from either side of his mouth, which will undoubtedly make eating a little tricky.

In a more extreme move, he has also had his ring finger removed from one of his hands.

A photo reveals the dad holding his bloody chopped off finger in his hand.

But this isn’t the first time Michel has gone to extreme lengths to change his appearance – or chopped off a limb.

Last year, he claimed to have been the third person in the world to have the end of his nose removed.

The exact procedure of having the tip of a nose removed is unclear and the risks or health complications of such an operation is unknown, and should not be undertaken without discussion with a medical professional.

He also has four horns on either side of his head and several implants under the skin of his forehead.

Most of his body is also covered in tattoos, including his eyeballs.

His wife specialises in body modifications and has also helped him achieve his unique look.

“I have been a tattoo artist for 25 years, most of my tattoos I get from tattoo artists and professionals who I have paid," he said.

“I focus on blackwork and brutal tattoos, which are types of tattoos where you ink a large part of your body.

“But my wife has specialised in the area of modifications and the idea is for me to become her masterpiece when it comes to tattooing!” Michel claims to have a high pain tolerance and doesn’t mind enduring more pain to achieve the body he desires.

He said: “Actually I have a good resistance to pain, I don't think anything is so painful, I suffer a lot more in the post-procedures than at the time.

“And the truth is that there are changes that without anaesthesia would be almost impossible to be done, I would love not to feel any pain.

“But if I have to feel pain, to achieve what I want, for sure I will face it!”