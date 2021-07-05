Some Surfside Condo Residents Concerned After Collapse

Austin Carter reports one woman who lives next to the Champlain Towers South has not been back to her condo since the collapse.
She said she can still hear the screaming.
Austin Carter reports one woman who lives next to the Champlain Towers South has not been back to her condo since the collapse.
She said she can still hear the screaming.
At least 24 people are confirmed dead. 121 are still missing.
CBS2's Jessica Moore has more on the plans to take down the still-standing structure in Surfside.