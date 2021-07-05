One dead following accident at Adventureland Park

In a statement on social media, Adventureland Park confirmed that one person died following an accident on its Ranging River ride on Saturday.
The statement said the organization is "saddened" by the death.
In a statement on social media, Adventureland Park confirmed that one person died following an accident on its Ranging River ride on Saturday.
The statement said the organization is "saddened" by the death.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A boy was killed on a popular boat ride at an Iowa amusement park, prompting an investigation into the..
One of the rafts on the Raging River ride at Adventureland Park flipped when six people were on it.
Adventureland Park officials confirmed Sunday night that one of the people injured Saturday on the Raging River has died.