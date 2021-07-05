Harry Maguire gives full praise to Gareth Southgate amid calls for new deal

Harry Maguire has backed a new deal for Gareth Southgate after praising the England manager’s support both on and off the pitch in the past year.The Manchester United skipper scored the second goal in England’s 4-0 Euro 2020 quarter-final win over Ukraine in Rome on Saturday night.It continued a fine tournament for Maguire, who missed the first two group games as he recovered from ankle ligament damage.