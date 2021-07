Missing Man: Lakewood Police Say Pioquinto 'Poncho' Madrigal Has Cognitive Impairment

Pioquinto Madrigal, 71, was last seen at 6 p.m.

On Sunday in 2000 block of Holland Street in Lakewood.

Madrigal suffers from a cognitive impairment.

He speaks mostly Spanish and answers to the name, "Poncho".

If seen, contact the JeffCO Communications Center at 303-980-7300.