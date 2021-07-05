'Ohio Task Force 1' helps in Condo Collapse search effort

Ohio Task Force 1 is in Surfside, Florida helping in the search for victims after the condo collapse last month.
The team of 80 has 3 Kentuckians on it and has been in the area since Thursday night.
Ohio Task Force 1 is in Surfside, Florida helping in the search for victims after the condo collapse last month.
The team of 80 has 3 Kentuckians on it and has been in the area since Thursday night.
Pressure is growing for state action following the Surfside collapse. Though a cause is still unknown, South Florida attorneys have..
Ohio Task Force 1 sent to assist with Florida condo collapse