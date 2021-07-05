Superyacht 'Triple Seven' passes Kent on its way to London

Luxury superyacht 'Triple Seven' was seen passing Southend on Sea, Essex from Sheerness in Kent this morning (July 5) as the vessel made its way up the Thames.

Luxury superyacht 'Triple Seven' was seen passing Southend on Sea, Essex from Sheerness in Kent this morning (July 5) as the vessel made its way up the Thames.

Triple Seven - which is 68m long - can host 12 guests within her six staterooms, cared for by a crew of 17.

She is fully kitted-out with a waterslide, jacuzzi, multiple alfresco dining areas and a lavish interior.

Russian billionaire Alexander Abramov bought the yacht in 2013, before putting it up for sale in 2018.