Monday 4 p.m. COVID-19 update

KELLY: THE ONE IN OVERLAND ISSTILL OPEN.TO THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC,MORE THAN 10% OF TESTS ARECOMING BK POSITIVE..IT WAS JUST OVER 5% TWO WEEKSAGO.WE EXPECANT UPDATE ON THESIPOTIVITY RATE IN KANSASTOMORROW.34.9 PERCENT OF MISSOURIANS ARENOW FULLY VACCINATED.THAT IS 43RD IN THE UNITEDSTATES.IN KANSAS, 42 .3% OF THEPOPULATION IS VACCINTED.THAT IS 40TH IN ETH U.S.THE FEDERAL MOTORIC -- THEFEDERAL MORATORIUM O RENT ISEXPERIENCING.MATT FLENER EXPLAINS WHY THEYARE HAVING TROUBLE GETTINGLANDLORDS TO ACCEPT FEDERALSTIMULUS MONEY TO HELP A RUNT.-- PAY RENT.MATT: EVICTION NOTICES ARESTACKING UP FOR RARLA RIDGNAL.RAA:RL I’M STILL BEHIND US SOMANY THING.MATT: SHE APPLIED FOR A STIMULUSTO HELP PAY RENT,UT B SHE SAIDHER PROPERTY MANAGER WILL NOTACCEPT IT.RARLA: HE SAID THERE ARE TOOMANY SINTRGS ATTACHED.WHAT ARE THE STRINGS ATTACHEDWHEN YOU’RE GETTING FREE MONEY.MATT: WE ARE WAITING TO HEARBACK.