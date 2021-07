Governor, Secretary of Labor file motion for reconsideration following recent unemployment ruling

CONTINUES.

MARYLANDCOURT SIDING WITH CLAIMANTSBUT ITNOW THERE'S A HOLD ON ENDINGADDITIONAL BENEFIT PROGRAMS.THAT'S SET TO LAST EIGHT DAYS.BUT IN THE PAST HOUR...GOVERNOR HOGAN'S LEGAL TEAMASKED THE STATE APPEALS COURTTO RECONSIDER THEIR DECISIONTO KEEP THAT HOLD IN PLACE.WMAR 2 NEWS ABBY ISAACS JOINSUS FROM BALTIMORE WITH THLATEST.INTRO- WITHIN THE NEXT FEWDAYS, THE COURT WILL SET ADATE FOR FULL HEARING.ATTORNEYS FOR THE CLAIMANTSWANT THE BENEFITS EXTENDEDTHROUGH SEPTEMBER.

THE STATEWANTS THEM TO END NEXT WEEK.

Iwas extremely relieved.huge struggle HEATHER WILSONCALLS THE FEDERAL UNEMPLOYMEBENEFITS A LIFEBOAT FOR HERAND HER THREE CHILDREN.

SO SHEAND MANY OTHERS ARE HOPEFULTHAT THE RECENT COURT DECISIONTO EXTEND BENEFITS FOR ANOTHERWEEK WILL TURN INTO A FEWMONTHS.

AMANDA FARREN //RECEIVED UNEMPLOYMENT Peoplereally need this money just tocatch up just to catch up OVERTHE WEEKEND, A BALTIMORECIRCUIT COURT JUDGE SIDED WITHCLAIMANTS, EXTENDING BENEFITSUNTIL JULY 13TH, 10 DAYSLONGER THAN GOVERNOR LARRYHOGANS ORIGINAL NOTICE.

THEJUDGE SAID THE PLAINTIFFSPROVED THAT THEY WILL SUFFERIMMEDIATE, SUBSTANTIAL, AIRREPARABLE HARM.

THE STATEFILED AN APPEAL.

IT WASDENIED& THEY APPEALED THAT TOTHE COURT OF APPEALS ANDMONDAY THE HIGHEST COURT SIDEDWITH CLAIMANTS AND THE CIRCUITCOURT, UPHOLDING THE TEMPORARYRESTRAINING ORDER.

1:14-26ROBBIE LEONARD // plaintiff'sattorney- We knew that what wewere doing was right, it wasthe right thing to do buthaving the court of appealswith us lets us know that weareninside but we are right withthe law so we definitely hathe upper hand here.

TODAY,THE GOVERNORS OFFICE SAIDTHERE ARE A RECORD NUMBER OFJOBS AVAILABLE AND THE FEDERAPROGRAMS ARE MAKING IT HARDERTO FILL THEM, HURTING SMALLBUSINESSES&.

SAYING QUOTE Weare confident the courts willultimately rule in favor ofour fight to get moreMarylanders back to work andcontinue a booming economicrecovery END QUOTE.

BUTWILSON, WHO HAS BEEN ACTIVELYSEARCHIGN FOR WORK, SAYS THJOBS THAT ARE PLENTIFUL WILLNOT SUSTAIN HER AND HER KIDS.We gotta be able to go to workay for child care and continueto pay our bills.

The jobthat are profitable are not asavailable as gov Hogan triesto say that thye are ATTORNEYSFOR THE PLAINTIFFS ARE ASKINGFOR THE BENEFITS TO BEEXTENDED UNTIL SEPTEMBER, WHENTHE CARES ACT FUNDING EXPIRES.RIGHT NOW THE STATE PLANS TOEND THEM JULY 14TH, UNELSS THEORDER IS RENEWED OR EXTENDED.we are just asking for LarryHogan to accept the over abillion dollars in federalmoney thatagreed to, to comeMarylanders hands and pumpinto our economy.

TAG-TOMORROW, THE UnemployedWorkers Union WILL BE HERE ATTHE SECRETARY OF LABORS OFFIPICKETING, AND DELIVERING THENEARLY 3,000 GREIVANCES THEYHAVE RECEIVED.

IN BALTIMOABBY ISAACS WMAR 2 NEWS.THANKS ABBY.

THE GOVERNOR'SMOVE IN THE PAST HOUR TO ASKFOR A RECONSIDERATION OF TAPPEAL COURT'S DECISION COMESDOWN TO LEGALITIES.

THE LEGALTEAM SAYS THE RULINGS OVER THEWEEKEND WEREN'T FILEDPROPERLY... SO TODAY'S APPEALSCOURT DECISION SHOULD BERECONSIDERED.

