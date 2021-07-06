The Asian Angel Movie

The Asian Angel Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Following the death of his wife, young novelist AOKI Takeshi (IKEMATSU Sosuke) has been raising his eight-year-old son Manabu alone.

He quits Japan with his boy and travels to Seoul hoping to stay with his estranged older brother Toru (ODAGIRI Joe) but what he discovers is that his brother's life is nothing like he was told as the man struggles to make a living importing dubious cosmetics.

In a foreign land and barely able to speak the language, when Toru’s business partner disappears on him, Takeshi must step up and help his brother in another scheme somewhere in the countryside.

Meanwhile, a struggling singer named CHOI Seol (Moon CHOI) is embroiled in a relationship with the controlling president of her talent agency.

With no parents to call on and an older brother and younger sister to support, Seol submits to the pressure her label puts her under to perform what they tell her but when she is dropped by them and dumped by her lover she loses her purpose in life.

Cast adrift, she heads to her family home in the countryside and this is when she fatefully meets Takeshi.

(Summary by OAFF)