DANNY LEGEND GOD Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Susan, a British journalist, is sent to Bulgaria to make a film on local businessman Danny, who has bought most of the town (by any means).

Instead of being an insight into his success it becomes a mad hilarious film on the man, Danny.

GOD ------------------------------------------------------ Release Date: July 20, 2021 (VOD & Digital) Written By: Yavor Petkov Directed By: Yavor Petkov Produced By: Yavor Petkov Starring: Dimo Alexiev, Kate Nichols, James Ryan Babson, Valentina Aleksandrova, Iliana Lazarova Distributor: Trinity Creative Partnership Production Company: Shipka Ltd Genre: Comedy, Drama Rating: NC-17 Language: English Runtime: 116 minutes