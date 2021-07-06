Black Medicine Movie Clip

Black Medicine Movie Clip - Plot synopsis: Black Medicine is a suspenseful thriller, set in the heart of the Irish crime underbelly, starring Amybeth McNulty (Stranger Things), Orla Brady (Fringe, American Horror Story) and Antonia Campbell-Hughes (Kelly + Victor).

Jo is a black-market medic who carries out illegal operations for the criminal underworld.

When she gives refuge to a young girl, she must choose between breaking her medical oath or crossing her ruthless employers.

Black Medicine was written and directed by Screen International Star of Tomorrow 2020 winner Colum Eastwood.