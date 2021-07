70% of Tucson's neighborhood streets are in poor to failed condition

City has $100 million from Proposition 101 to repair roads.

BUTTHE CITY IT IS WORKING TO FIXTHEM.

00 - 08 21 - 29PROJECTS LIKE THESE TO FIXROADS AND SIDEWALKS ARE POPPINGUP ALL OVER TOWN AND THAT'STHANKS TO MONEY FROM PROP 101NAT CAR PROP 101 IS A VOTERAPPROVED HALF CENT SALES TAXINCREASE FROM 2017.

THE 100-MILLION DOLLARS COLLECTED OVERA FIVE-YEAR PERIOD ARE BEINGUSED TO REPAIR STREETS ACROSSTHE CITY.

BUT ITS NOT ENOUGHTO FIX THEM ALL.

SOT WHILEIT'S GREAT, WE STILL GAVE ALOT OF NEED OUT THERE.

ABOUT70% OF OUR NEIGHBORHOODSTREETS ARE IN FAILED TO POORCONDITION.

MICHAEL GRAHAMWORKS WITH TUCSON'S DEPARTMENTOF TRANSPORTATION.

HE SAYS THEFAILED ROADWAYS ARE STILL SAFETO DRIVE ON BUT IN NEED TO OFREPAIRS.

SOT WE'RE MAKING THEMSAFER BECAUSE WHAT YOU DON'TWANT ARE POTHOLES AND THECRACKS AND THAT'S WHAT WE AREDOING WE ARE RECONSTRUCTINGTHESE ROADWAYS.

ONE OF THEREASONS THESE ROADS HAVE TO BERECONSTRCUTED IS BECAUSEWEREN'T MAINTAINED AFTER THEYWERE BUILT.

THIS ENDS UPMAKING THEM MUCH LARGERPROJECTS.

SOT IT'S NOT A CHIPSEAL, IT'S NOT A FOG SEAL, ITSGOING ALL THE WAY DOWN TO DIRTAND PUTTING NEW ASPHALT IN.THE PROJECTS TAKE ANYWHEREFROM 30 TO 90 DAYS TOCOMPLETE, AND MULTIPLENEIGHBORHOODS ARE GETTINGIMPORVEMENTS AT ONCE.

SOT Q:WHAT WAS THE PROCESS BEHINDWHICH NEIGHBORHOODS GETREPAIRED FIRST?

A: WITHPROPOSITION 101 THE CRITERIATHAT WE LOOKED AT WAS WARDEQUITY, SO WE SPLIT THE MONEYEQUALLY THROUGHOUT ALL SIXWARDS.

WORST FIRST WHICH ISOVERALL CONDITION INDEX.

SO,THE WORST NEIGHBORHOODS GOTPRIORITY OVER NEWERNEIGHBORHOODS WHERE THE ROADSAREN'T AS BAD AND THEN IFTHERE WAS A BIKE BOULEVARD ITGOT AN EXTRA POINT AS WELL.FOR MORE INFORMATION ON WHICHROADS ARE BEING REPAIRED WHEN-- HEAD TO OUR WEBSITE,KGUN9-DOT-COM.

GREG BRADBURY,KGUN9, ON YOUR SIDE.