Illegal Movie

Illegal Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Illegal is a feature-length documentary about the miraculous journey of Salvadoran immigrant Laz Ayala’s life or death path to U.S. citizenship, the challenges of present-day immigration, and his mission to humanize immigrants and reform immigration for the benefit of all.

The film begins as Laz journeys back to his childhood home in El Salvador.

He recounts his arduous path north on the Pan American Highway with his father and brother where at any moment they could have been discovered and turned back… or killed.

Laz’s life is a story of struggle, determination, and hope for a brighter future for immigrants, the industries that rely upon them, and our entire country.

Illegal wrapped up a successful Kickstarter campaign on April 3rd, 2020 which raised over $40,000 for the production of the film.

As of April 2020, the film has been selected to over a dozen festivals including Beverly Hills International Film Festival, Ashland Independent Film Festival, and Richmond International Film Festival.