The Beastmaster Movie (1982)

The Beastmaster Movie (1982) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: A sword-and-sorcery fantasy about a young man's search for revenge.

Armed with supernatural powers, the handsome hero and his animal allies wage war against marauding forces.

Director: Don Coscarelli Writers: Don Coscarelli, Paul Pepperman, Andre Norton Stars: Marc Singer, Tanya Roberts, Rip Torn