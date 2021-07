Woman Describes Doing CPR On Modesto Teen Hit While Lighting Fireworks: 'He Was Gone'

A DUI suspect has been arrested after he allegedly struck and killed a teen who was lighting fireworks in Modesto on Fourth of July night.

Modesto police say, around 11 p.m., officers responded to the area of Burney and 16th streets after a pedestrian was struck by a car.

Officers say the teen had suffered major injuries and was soon pronounced dead at the scene.