AGRAMON'S GATE Movie

AGRAMON'S GATE Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A psychic reader and Medium is invited to a party.

Something goes very wrong when a demon comes over from the other side to haunt the people from the party.

They must solve the mystery before it's too late.

Agramon will not be easy to stop.

Directed by Harley Wallen and stars Kris Reilly, Kaiti Wallen, Harley Wallen, Aphrodite Nikolovski, Jessika Johnson, Francisco Posada, Laurene Landon.