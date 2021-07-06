I'M YOUR MAN Movie Clip - Ballroom

I'M YOUR MAN Movie Clip - Ballroom - Alma (Maren Eggert) is a scientist coerced into participating in an extraordinary study in order to obtain research funds for her work.

For three weeks, she has to live with a humanoid robot tailored to her character and needs, whose artificial intelligence is designed to be the perfect life partner for her.

Enter Tom (Dan Stevens), a machine in human form in a class of its own, created solely to make her happy.

The film is a humorous tale about the questions of love, longing and what makes a human being human.