LAKE ARTIFACT Movie

LAKE ARTIFACT Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Five friends pick up a drifter on their way to a cabin in Upstate New York for a three day weekend.

Upon arrival they discover a picture of themselves posing at the cabin, which they've never been to; Time and space begin to function without rhyme or reason, slowly turning them against each other.

LAKE ARTIFACT is directed by Bruce Wemple and stars Catharine Daddario, Thomas Brazzle, Anna Shields, Chris Cimperman, Dylan Grunn.