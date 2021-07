Fireworks sales season ends amid shortage, high demand in Central Texas

JULY BEHIND US,CENTRAL TEXASFIREWORK STORES ARECLOSING THEIR DOORSAND CLEANING UP.25 NEWS REPORTERANDREW LAMPARSKISPOKE WITH ONEFIREWORK STANDOWNER WHO WAPACKING UP HIS SHOPTHIS AFTERNOON.LKLV INEVEN WITH A NATIONWIDEFIREWORK SHORTAGE,DANIEL FITZGERALD TOLD MHIS STAND HAD THE BESTYEAR SINCE HE BOUGHT THEPLACE TEN YEARS AGO.---L3--FIREWORKS STORCLOSE FOR SEASONON THE SIDE OF I-35 INELM MOTT IS A SMALLFIREWORKS STAND,STARS & STRIPES.INSIDE, DANIFITZGERALD SPENTTODAY SWEEPING AWAYWHAT HE CALLS ONE OFHIS BEST SEASONS YET.L3--DANIEL FITZGERALD/ OWNER, STARS &STRIPES FIREWORKSFITZGERALD: "PEOPLE FELTMORE COMFORTABLE TO GETTOGETHER, AND SO ITCAUSED A LOT MORE FAMILYGET-TOGETHERS, ANDTHAT'S WHAT I THINK DROVEA HIGHER DEMAND FORFIREWORKS."L3--FIREWORKS STORESCLOSE FOR SEASONMANY CENTRAL TEXASFIREWORKS STORESSOLD OUT EARLY, BUTFITZGERALD MADE IT TOTHE VERY END WITHLEFTOVER INVENTORY.FITZGERALD:"CUSTOMERS, AS THEYWERE OUT, WOULDMOVE DOWN TO TNEXT STAND, AND THENEXT STAND"THAT MIGHT'VE HASOMETHING TO DOWITH THE WAY HESPENT 2 AND A HALFTIMES MORE OSTOCKING HIS STORETHIS YEAR.BUT ALL GOOD THINGS,AS THEY SAY, COMEAN END.AND FOR FIREWORKSTORES ACROSSTEXAS,FITZGERALD: "WE CANSELL ALL THE WAY UPTO MIDNIGHT ON THEFOURTH"A COUPLE FRIENDSWERE ON THEIR WAYBACK FROM DALLASTHIS AFTERNOON ANDMADE A STOP AT STARS& STRIPES.L3--EIMANIE KARINA-MARIE THOMAS / TEXASSTATE GRADUATETHOMAS: "WE WERELOOKING FOR A COUPLESPARKLERS, NOTHINGCRAZY."L3--FIREWORKS STORESCLOSE FOR SEASONAND FOUND OUT THEHARD WAY THAT YOUCAN'T BUY FIREWORKSAFTER THE FOURTH.THOMAS: "PRETTYDISHEARTENING, VERYDISHEARTENING."THAT'S WHYFITZGERALD IS TAKINGHIS TIME TO PACK UPHIS SHOPAND HEADING BACK UPTO HIS I-T COMPANY INDALLAS.BUT THEN--FITZGERALD: "MY NEXTSEASON STARTS ASSOON AS I CLOSE THEPREVIOUS SEASON."--HE'S GETTING READYFOR DECEMBER'SFIREWORK SEASON.---LKLV OUTAS FOR THE LEFTOVERFIREWORKS, FITZGERALDTOLD ME HE JUST HAS TOSORT THEM OUT, PACK THEMUP, AND STORE THEM IN ACLIMATE CONTROLLEDENVIRONMENT.THAT WAY, THEY'REPRESERVED UNTIL THE NEXTTIME HE PUTS THEM ON TSHELVES.IN WACO, ANDREWLAMPARSKI, 25 NEWS.EVERYBODY WANTS TOSAVE MONEY...BU