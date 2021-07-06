The new INFINITI QX60 Interior Design

The next step in the evolution of INFINITI begins as the credits roll on the reveal film for the all-new 2022 INFINITI QX60.

INFINITI introduced the all-new, next generation of its bestselling family SUV, the 2022 INFINITI QX60.

On sale in North America this fall, the 2022 INFINITI QX60 continues one of the most successful nameplates for the automaker, selling more than 400,000 units over its history, and updates it with modern artistry and craftsmanship.

The 2022 INFINITI QX60 interior delivers an open, inviting atmosphere with INFINITI's design team paying special attention to seamlessly integrate technology features within a cabin generously appointed with tailored, soft-touch materials.

It is loaded with features designed to deliver capability and make everyday tasks easier and more efficient, including a high-definition touchscreen, wireless charging, Wi-Fi connectivity and one-touch second-row seats that effortlessly slide fore and aft for easy access to the third row without removing a car seat1.

At its heart is a powerful V-6 engine, all-new 9-speed automatic transmission, available Intelligent All-Wheel Drive, and enhanced ProPILOT Assist with Navi Link to help the 2022 INFINITI QX60 deliver comfort, refinement and confidence to its driver and passengers.