The new Volkswagen ID.4 GTX Driving Video

The first Volkswagen model with the GTX label is now here: this abbreviation stands for a new level of sportiness from Volkswagen which will continue the tradition of the successful GTI, GTD and GTE models.

The ID.4 GTX is therefore the new top-of-the-range model in the purely electric ID.4 model series.

Its two electric motors – one each on the front and rear axles – combine to deliver a maximum output of 220 kW (299 PS) and work together as an electric dual-motor all-wheel drive.

This technology offers a high level of driving stability and large power reserves – in short: more driving pleasure.

The compact ID.4 GTX will be launched in Europe in Summer 2021.

In Germany, it will start at an entry-level price of 50,415 euros, with customers being able to apply for a (net) grant of 7,500 euros.